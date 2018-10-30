Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

