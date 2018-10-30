Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dorian LPG posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.89 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $451.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.00. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

