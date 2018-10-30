Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 15th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DGICB stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.91.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

