Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.16 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.96. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.369 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 103.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

