DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (DCUD)

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of DCUD stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

Get DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.