Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holdings Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 140.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,345,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 786,382 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,987,000 after acquiring an additional 711,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 182.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,641,000 after acquiring an additional 672,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $53,619,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.35.

DG traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.45. 199,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,237. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $79.79 and a 1-year high of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

