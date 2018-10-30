Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Receives $72.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of DLB opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 22,642 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,586,524.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,715. Corporate insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

