Dmc Global (BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BOOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $53,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,044.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

