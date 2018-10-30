Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 22,026 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 199,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,386. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

