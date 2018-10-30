Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery Communications worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 167.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Discovery Communications to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $4,697,025.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,331,277 shares in the company, valued at $34,054,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,374 shares of company stock worth $8,811,521. 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

