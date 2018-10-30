Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,602 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $2,153,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,076,888.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,313 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

NYSE DFS opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

