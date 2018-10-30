Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 46618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million. Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
