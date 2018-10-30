Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 46618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million. Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Dean Krause bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$58,420.00. Also, Director Wayne Boulais bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, with a total value of C$37,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $151,751 and have sold 611,503 shares valued at $3,936,304.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

