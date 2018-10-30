Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.25. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 180756 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 2,963.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.32% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

