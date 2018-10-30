Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.07.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $36,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $1,105,232 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRT. ValuEngine raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

