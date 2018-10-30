DigixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $79.99 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $40.00 or 0.00635640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Bancor Network and Livecoin. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $79.99 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00241900 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.79 or 0.09818373 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bitbns, BigONE, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io, AirSwap, Huobi, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

