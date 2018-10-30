Digital Asset Guarantee Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $557,012.00 (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $557,012.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00242589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.10159477 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,522,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial . Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, FCoin and Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

