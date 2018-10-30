DigiCube 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One DigiCube coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DigiCube has a total market capitalization of $163,043.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiCube has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00049211 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008496 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009136 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About DigiCube

CUBE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com . DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS

DigiCube Coin Trading

DigiCube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiCube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiCube using one of the exchanges listed above.

