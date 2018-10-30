Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Trading Down 5.9%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 2,864,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,891,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $283.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,565,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after buying an additional 2,657,302 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 47.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,872,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,618 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 90.8% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,596,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,287,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 697,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,420,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 596,366 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

