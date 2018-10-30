Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $13.62. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 51603 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $465,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

