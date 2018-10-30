Diamondback Energy (FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Ifs Securities

Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.31.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,479. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,179,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,835,000 after buying an additional 266,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 292.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 310,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,916,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3,280.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 123,721 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

