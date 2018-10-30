Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.