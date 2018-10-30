Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €108.56 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €108.56 ($126.23) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.41 ($142.34).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

DB1 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €109.70 ($127.56). The stock had a trading volume of 568,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a one year high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.