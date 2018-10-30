Deutsche Bank Lowers KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Price Target to $105.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 43,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,286. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $304,078.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $179,119.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 294,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.