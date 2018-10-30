Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Comerica by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Comerica by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Comerica stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 254,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,237. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

