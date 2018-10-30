Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.02 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 248,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,378. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

