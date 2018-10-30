Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,854 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,797,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 15,691.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 512,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 764,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,830,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

NYSE:DE opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

