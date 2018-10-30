Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $115.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $124.79 and last traded at $124.78, with a volume of 34194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

