DATx (DATX) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $3.82 million and $115,442.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC, HADAX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00149051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00241389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.16 or 0.09823204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Rfinex, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.