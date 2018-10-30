DaTa eXchange 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,887.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $265,324.00 and $1,887.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00241281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.99 or 0.09903879 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

