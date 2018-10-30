Daseke (DSKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Daseke’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,553. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSKE. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daseke stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Daseke worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.