Daniel J. Henning Sells 2,500 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Daniel J. Henning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 48.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 39.0% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

