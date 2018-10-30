Dana (DAN) Updates 2018 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-3.05 for the period. Dana also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.75-3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

DAN stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.68. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

