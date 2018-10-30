DA Davidson Weighs in on Fitbit Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Fitbit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fitbit’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

FIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Fitbit stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.78. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 69.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at $263,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

