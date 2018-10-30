DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial (AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

NYSE:AX opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $102.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.61 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financing services for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Through its subsidiary, the firm offers consumer and business banking products through its distribution channels and affinity partners.

