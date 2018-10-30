Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,505. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

