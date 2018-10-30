Cwm LLC Purchases 65,193 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 357,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 99,651 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

