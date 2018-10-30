Cwm LLC Buys 11,484 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 66,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $178.10 and a twelve month high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

