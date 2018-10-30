Cummins (CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.87 and a 12-month high of $194.18.

Get Cummins alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $670,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,087 shares of company stock worth $3,914,211. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.