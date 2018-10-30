Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after buying an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,763,000 after buying an additional 328,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after buying an additional 1,235,562 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after buying an additional 1,182,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,173,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CLSA set a $240.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

