Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 13,347 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 311.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $198,784.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $719,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,281 shares of company stock worth $12,014,625 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

