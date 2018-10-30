Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $21,089,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $18,411,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $10,847,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $101.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.