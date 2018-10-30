CSG Systems International (CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

CSGS opened at $33.58 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.80.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 33.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 53.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

