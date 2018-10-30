Cryolife (CRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Cryolife to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Cryolife has set its FY18 guidance at $0.29-0.32 EPS.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cryolife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cryolife stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,979 shares of company stock worth $11,575,702. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

