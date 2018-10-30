Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Down 12.6%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 11,799,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,092,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cann started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 52.98 and a quick ratio of 44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 778.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 400.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

