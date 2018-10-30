Critical Contrast: Solar Capital (SLRC) versus Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Solar Capital alerts:

This table compares Solar Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $143.34 million 5.98 $70.43 million $1.62 12.52 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Solar Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 48.51% 8.01% 4.51% Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Solar Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Solar Capital pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.