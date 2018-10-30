CrevaCoin (CREVA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One CrevaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $4,583.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CrevaCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CREVA is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com . CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

