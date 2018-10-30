Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.14.

TSE CPG opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Bradley Harlan Borggard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,050.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,165 shares of company stock valued at $125,882 over the last 90 days.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

