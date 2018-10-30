Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.53 ($152.94).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a 1-year high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

