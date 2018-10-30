Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Covestro (1COV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.89 ($97.55).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €55.02 ($63.98) on Friday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

