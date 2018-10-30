Creative Planning Sells 3,368 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 582,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 896,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 217,260 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

